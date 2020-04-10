Usher, Lil Jon, & Ludacris Reunite On R&B Jam "SexBeat"

"Usher, Jon, and Luda had to do it again." When Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris came together on "Lovers & Friends," they crafted a mega-hit that is beloved among hip hop and R&B fans worldwide. What we didn't know was that the trio also worked on another song, "SexBeat," that didn't see the light of day until now.

The song was previewed during Lil Jon and T-Pain's Instagram Live Battle that was orchestrated by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. After T-Pain and Lil Jon went head-to-head in the friendly battle where they took a trip through their discography and played 20 of their greatest hits, Jon shared the unreleased track. Everyone begged him to make "SexBeat" available on streaming platforms, and when he was asked why it wasn't already released, he said it was because Usher decided against it. Lil Jon also noted that they'd recorded the track years ago. Check out "SexBeat" by Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm trying to hit it all

From your head to your heart

Tryin' to steal your soul

How much deeper can I go

I painted pictures in my mind

TonightI'm bringing them to life



