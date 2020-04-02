We were sitting on pins and needles waiting to see Scott Storch and T-Pain have their hits battle on Instagram Live, but plans were changed at the last minute. Swizz Beatz has become the Don King of these IG Live battles as he's the one brokering, negotiating, and announcing the deals as soon as they're made, and we don't have any issues with that. On Wednesday (April 1), fans watched as Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh shared an Instagram Live screen and played some of their favorite hits. Swizz even shared the scorecard from the competition to show how the battle played out.

"Score card from the people !! Thank you @scottstorchofficial & @manniefresh for doing it for the people at home aka the culture !" Swizz wrote on Instagram. "We also hit 202k tonight VERZUZ !!! Scott won tonight but so did the culture ! @timbaland it’s a wrap 🙌🏽." Then, an hour later, Swizz returned with an announcement that T-Pain would be squaring off with Lil Jon on Saturday (April 4).

"New paper work just in for this Sat 9pm est @tpain VERZUZ @liljon it’s going to be a real showdown 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿@timbaland VERZUZ !!!!! Who you got winning ?" Swizz wrote in a caption to the IG Battle flyer. This is surely going to be one for the books, especially now that these battles are gaining major traction online. Each artist has 20 tracks to choose from, so what do you want to hear and who do you think will take the crown between T-Pain and Lil Jon?