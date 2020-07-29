A video is being spread across social media after a group of plainclothes police officers pulled a protestor off the street and dragged her into an unmarked van in New York.

The encounter took place at approximately 6 PM and was captured by journalist Michelle Hooq. A Black Lives Matter protest was happening at 2nd Ave and 25th Street when the victim, since identified as an 18-year-old trans woman named Nikki, was thrown into the vehicle and rag-dolled around.

"In regard to a video on social media, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents. The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles," said the NYPD in a statement.

As reported by Complex, Nikki has been released from police custody. Carlina Rivera, a representative of the 2nd district of the NYC Council, is calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to do something about this and plainclothes cops in general.

"We’ve just received confirmation that Nikki has been released. Thank you to all the advocates who have been bringing support and attention," she tweeted. "Now it’s time to hear from @NYCMayor about how he will address this arrest and the future of unidentifiable policing in NYC."

Nikki, an 18-year-old trans woman, was apparently grabbed by her neck by a group of four men, who were unidentified officers. This incident has forced people to question the use of plainclothes cops in New York and around the country.

