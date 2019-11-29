mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Uncle Murda Takes Counts His Blessings On "God I F*ck With You "

Aron A.
November 29, 2019 12:07
Uncle Murda is back.


Uncle Murda's back with his new single, "God I Fuck With You" in anticipation of his forthcoming project. The rapper takes more of a laidback approach on this as he reflects growing up, making it in the trap, struggling with poverty but still making it out alive in ruthless environments. Despite all of this and the things that he's done in his life, he makes it clear that he only fears the judgment of God. "I woke up this morning, that's a W n***a/ That's a blessing, God, good lookin', I fuck with you, n***a," he raps on the record.

Murda already dropped off his single with Tory Lanez, "62" earlier this year. His new project will also include appearances from Griselda members, Dave East and more.

Quotable Lyrics
Fuck a plea, we don't make deals with pieces of shit
Pigs is dirty, do you know they eat pieces of shit?
I'm good, just tell me how much time I'mma get
Only God could judge me, tell the judge to suck a dick

Reject