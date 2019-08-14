Ugly God Is Party-Loving Superhero In "Batman" Visual

You should check out Robin.

Last week, Ugly God finally dropped off his much talked about debut album Bumps & Bruises. Unlike many other artists of his generation, the Houston-bred rapper decided to go with minimal features on Bumps & Bruises, only collaborating with the likes of Wintertime and Migos member Takeoff. Ugly God is a rising artist working hard to promote his latest effort, and in support of his release, the 22-year-old dropped the visual for his single "Batman."

In the music video, Ugly God finds himself recovering from a party fit for a superhero complete with confetti, booze, and a bed full of half-naked women. After a little hair of the dog, the party reignites with twerking, sex toys, and...hot dogs? Meanwhile, there are plenty of Batman references as Ugly God acts as his own version of the Gotham City hero as he defeats The Joker with the help of his sidekick Robin. Check out all of the tomfoolery and let us know what you think.