Ugly God Has Finally Arrived On Debut Album "Bumps & Bruises"

Alex Zidel
August 09, 2019 10:16
Bumps & Bruises
Ugly God

Thanks, Ugly God!


We've been hearing about Bumps & Bruises for over a year and Ugly God has finally blessed us with his debut album, dropping it last night. The Houston-born rapper is one of the most exciting young faces in the game, mixing humor with legitimate skill to create a truly unique pattern. He initially blew up with his track "I Beat My Meat," which is about exactly what you would think. On Bumps & Bruises, Ugly goes back to the basics, spitting strong flows and keeping fans interested the entire way through.

Working independently on his debut album, Ugly included only a couple of features on the body of work. Takeoff appears on one song and Wintertime arrives near the end. With his production and musical prowess, the 22-year-old strives on joints like "HAHAHA!," which could very well become his next big hit.

Let us know what you think of the new album. Thanks, Ugly God!

Tracklist:

1. One Two
2. Jaguar
3. For Real
4. Back to the Basics
5. HAHAHA!
6. What's Up?
7. Bumps & Bruises (Interlude)
8. Hold Off (feat. Takeoff)
9. Right Now
10. Batman
11. History
12. Outer Space
13. Tell Me How You Feel (feat. Wintertime)
14. Leave A Tip

