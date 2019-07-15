Ugly God is one of the only XXL Freshmen from his class that we have yet to truly see flourish. From his 2017 class, XXXTentacion, Playboi Carti, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Aminé, and others all grew to become larger stars than Ugly God. We've known for a while that he has the potential to make a major impact in the game, blending his signature humour with straight-up bars, but something has stopped Ugly from actually coming through on his promises. Last year, the rapper told fans that he would be releasing three projects before the end of the year. By January, zero official full-lengths had dropped. Fans joked that there was a running competition between Ugly God and Lil Uzi Vert to see how long they could make their fans wait for new music but finally, Ugly God has announced the release date to his debut album, putting a smile on our faces.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Alongside a vintage resort themed commercial for Bumps & Bruises, Ugly God has officially confirmed that his first official album will be out before the end of the summer. The 22-year-old promises to keep the listener "on the tip of their toes" with each new song, teasing a rollercoaster of rage with a contemporary hint of euphoria.

There is no questioning Ugly God's creativity. This album rollout has already piqued our interest with its elaborate visual planning. With the amount of time that has passed since the original announcement of Bumps & Bruises though and its release date confirmation, are you still looking forward to this album? B&B will be out on August 9.