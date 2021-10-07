Tyson Fury is gearing up for his own fight against Deontay Wilder this weekend, although there is no doubt that he is very much interested in the boxing career of his brother, Tommy Fury. The young Love Island star has had a handful of fights so far and he has managed to win all of them. He is an interesting up-and-comer who still has a lot to prove, and as it stands, he is looking for a fight against YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

There has been a lot of talk about this potential matchup, and by all accounts, it should happen soon. Regardless, the two continue to front on social media as they both claim that the other is too scared to actually fight. As for Tyson Fury, he recently told TMZ that he is fed up with the antics and that he just wants them to put on the fight. In his eyes, the fight is a done deal, but the two are simply obsessed with dragging this out longer than it needs to.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"The fight is supposed to be happening. Both guys keep talking about it, so they better step up and show some balls and actually do the fight." Fury said. "I'm sick of all the talk about a fight that doesn't happen, so let's get it on. Let these 2 go to war. Put on a show for the fans. Everybody wants to see it."

A fight between Paul and Fury is what everyone wants at this point, although for now, the logistics and details remain up in the air. Let us know who you think would win this fight, in the comments section, below.

[Via]