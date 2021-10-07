Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have already fought each other on two separate occasions. In the first fight, the two fought to a draw, and in the second, it was Fury who won with relative ease. Now, the two are poised for a trilogy match that will hopefully decide who the better of the two boxers is. If Fury wins, he will have an undisputed grasp on that rivalry, while if Wilder wins, they would theoretically need a fourth fight to settle the score.

Heading into this one, most of the eyes are on Fury as fans believe he is the better fighter. Regardless, Wilder is ready to exact revenge, and while speaking to TMZ, he gave his prediction on how the fight would go.

Al Bello/Getty Images

"Leave it up to my trainers, they believe 5 and under," Wilder said. "I'm gonna go with 3, lesser than 3. Ya know when people come to see heavyweights, that's what they wanna see. They don't wanna see no 12-round fight."

As you can imagine, Fury doesn't agree with a single word of that, as he is a firm believer in the fact that he is probably going to come out of this thing the victor.

"Ya little b***h. Turn up and fight. Get me knocked out in 3 rounds ya little p***y. How about that for a message?" Fury quipped in a separate TMZ Sports interview.

At this point, it's clear that these two hate each other, and it is certainly going to make for an interesting fight come Saturday night.

[Via]