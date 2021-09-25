Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will be taking part in a trilogy fight on October 9th and the winner will likely get to fight to unify the heavyweight division. With Anthony Joshua fighting Oleksander Usyk right now, there is a lot at stake, and Fury and Wilder are looking to have all of the belts to themselves. Of course, Fury won the second match between these two, all while the first match was a statistical draw. Now, Fury has a chance to finally put the rivalry to rest, with a win.

Heading into this match, all eyes have been on Fury as Wilder has been a lot quieter than he usually is. Fury certainly loves the spotlight, and he has been using it to throw some shots at his opponent. Case in point, Fury took to IG today, where he had an NSFW message for Wilder.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

"I'm Going To Smash Your Fucking Face In. You prick," he said. "How is that for a fucking message." There is no doubt that there is no love lost between these two, although it is still interesting to see Fury taking such a heated approach just a couple of weeks prior to the fight. Either way, this is going to be a lot of fun, and boxing fans are in for a treat.

