Just last week, it was revealed that Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury would get to unify the heavyweight division in August, as the two fight each other in Saudi Arabia. Everyone in the boxing world was excited for this matchup, except for none other than Deontay Wilder, who felt like his three-fight contract with Fury was being ignored. For the last few days, an arbitrator has been stepping in to determine who is in the right, and now, it's been revealed that Fury must fight Wilder for a third time before he can take on Joshua.

According to a report from ESPN, both fighters are aiming for a match on July 24th although a date in August has been planned as a backup. There are still a lot of details to be worked out, although for now, fans should expect a trilogy fight between two of the hardest punchers in the heavyweight division.

Fury easily defeated Wilder the last time these two were in the ring, and after the fight, Wilder had a bevy of excuses. With this in mind, Fury will be motivated to win, once again, and finally get his shot against Joshua, which is the match fans have been waiting forever for.

Stay tuned for updates on this story and details continue to develop.