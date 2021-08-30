Jake Paul came through with the biggest win of his boxing career last night as he defeated none other than former UFC star Tyron Woodley in order to keep his unbeaten record alive. The match went all eight rounds and in the end, it was Paul who took home the split decision. Fans noted that Paul won about six of the rounds, while the others were leaning towards Woodley, albeit not by much.

One of the other big fights last night was between Tommy Fury and Anthony Taylor, which ended in a victory for Fury. The younger brother of Tyson Fury didn't show a ton of strength although it was certainly enough to take down his inexperienced opponent.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

For months, fans have been clamoring for Paul and Fury to fight each other, and based on the results from last night, we could very well get that fight sooner rather than later. In fact, the two got heated backstage at the event as Paul was heading back to his locker room after the win.

In the video clip below, you can see Fury pressuring Paul to take a fight between the two, all while Paul roasted Fury for his abilities in the ring. It was a tense moment and one that will do wonders in selling a future fight.

Last night, Woodley claimed that he wants to do a rematch against Paul, which means a fight with Fury might have to wait a few months. Regardless, the hype is there, and so is the bad blood.

Jason Miller/Getty Images