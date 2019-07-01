heavyweight
- SportsTyson Fury Expresses Impatience With Jake Paul & Tommy FuryTyson Fury is ready for his brother to fight Jake Paul.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Joshua's Next Opponent UnveiledAnthony Joshua will be back in the ring in just a couple of months from now.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTyson Fury Reportedly Has COVID-19, Wilder Fight Up In The AirTyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were supposed to face off on July 24th.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Joshua & Tyson Fury Fight Date RevealedThe heavyweight match everyone has been waiting for will take place in Saudi Arabia.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJon Jones Addresses Potential Francis Ngannou FightJon Jones and Francis Ngannou is the battle that all of the fans want.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFrancis Ngannou Speaks On Potential Jon Jones FightFrancis Ngannou is confident he and Jon Jones will get in the Octagon.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Joshua & Tyson Fury Finally Sign Two-Fight DealAnthony Joshua & Tyson Fury will be fighting to unify the Heavyweight division.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTyson Fury Mocks Deontay Wilder On 1-Year Anniversary Of Title FightTyson Fury and Deontay Wilder's rivalry still lives on.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Joshua Called Out By Tyson Fury After Kubrat Pulev KOBoxing fans are clamoring for Joshua Vs. Fury.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMike Tyson & Roy Jones Jr Go Toe-To-Toe In Pre-Fight ConferenceMike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr are gearing up for a massive fight on November 28th.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJon Jones Relinquishes Light Heavyweight Title, Cites Salary TalksJon Jones says he wants to come back as a heavyweight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDaniel Cormier Pens Emotional Farewell To The UFCDaniel Cormier is calling it a career.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Joshua & Tyson Fury Agree To 2-Fight DealAnthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are gearing up to battle to be Undisputed heavyweight champion.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeontay Wilder & Tyson Fury Get Heated Ahead Of Rematch: WatchDeontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are about to give us a classic.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeontay Wilder Roasts Anthony Joshua For His Cowardly Style: WatchWilder thinks he's Joshua's "worst nightmare."By Alexander Cole
- SportsAndy Ruiz Explains What Went Wrong In Loss To Anthony Joshua: WatchAndy Ruiz came into the fight unprepared.By Alexander Cole
- MMAStipe Miocic KO's Daniel Cormier To Reclaim Heavyweight Gold At UFC 241Stipe Miocic avenged his loss to Daniel Cormier in the rematch.By Devin Ch
- SportsAndy Ruiz Lays Out Demands For Anthony Joshua Rematch: WatchRuiz wants to call the shots heading into this fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFrancis Ngannou KO's Junior Dos Santos, Yet Dana White Won't Commit To "Title Shot"Dana White won't Francis Ngannou a title shot until Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic "plays out" on live TV.By Devin Ch