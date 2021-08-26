This Sunday, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will engage in what should be one of the more interesting fights of the year. Over the last year, Paul has won fights against Ben Askren and Nate Robinson, while Woodley has been training hard for his first official boxing match. This will prove to be Paul's greatest test yet, and if he wins, it is very likely that he will get to fight an actual boxer sooner rather than later.

Today, Paul and Woodley arrived in Cleveland where they are set to fight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The two engaged in a press conference and while it was mostly a normal affair, some theatrics broke out that put a damper on the whole event.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

In the video clip below, Woodley and Paul were simply posing for photos, when all of a sudden, a screaming match broke out. As the camera panned to the altercation, it was revealed that Woodley's mom Deborah was in the middle of it, and some people from Jake's team were yelling at her. Tyron Woodley was understandably upset about it all and stepped in to demand an apology. Meanwhile, Jake steered clear of the drama as he kept his mouth shut and left for the exit.

Afterward, Woodley found Jake's trainer J'Leon Love in the lobby and demanded that he apologize for his actions. Love claims he never said anything, although Woodley clearly didn't believe him. Woodley's mother has been a massive part of his career, and it's unfortunate that Paul's team would engage in a verbal altercation with her specifically.

Needless to say, Woodley has new motivations heading into this fight, which could spell trouble for Jake.

