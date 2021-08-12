Jake Paul has been one of the most controversial people in the boxing world over the last couple of years, although he doesn't seem to mind. After defeating Nate Robinson back in November of 2020, he was able to put himself on the map, and after knocking out Ben Askren, it became clear that he had some real talent to back up his trash talk. On August 29th, Jake will now have to fight Tyron Woodley, who actually poses a threat to Jake's undefeated record.

While speaking to TMZ recently, Paul noted that he hopes to have LeBron James at his fight, as the two are both from Ohio. The fight will be taking place in Cleveland, and Paul thinks it would mean a lot to the city if the Lakers superstar showed up to the bout.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I think it’s just really cool that this is sort of an Ohio affair and, not a lot of boxing matches take place in Ohio, let alone Cleveland," Paul said. "When I was 12, came and saw your games. I paid good money for some front row seats. I was yelling at you from the crowds. And so, I think it’s only right that you pull up and yell, "Jake! Jake! But look, LeBron, this one’s for the city man, pull up."

It remains to be seen whether or not LeBron will accept such an invitation, especially since LeBron has never really expressed any interest or fandom in what Paul is doing. Regardless, LeBron's presence at the fight would certainly be a sight to behold, especially with it going down in Cleveland.

Let us know who you think is going to win this match, in the comments below.

