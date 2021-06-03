Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul will be fighting on August 28th in what should prove to be an incredible fight. These two don't seem to like each other and with Paul proving himself to be an adequate fighter, Woodley will be his best test yet. So far, many are predicting that Woodley will be the winner although there are some pundits out there who think Paul is in for yet another easy win due to the fact that Woodley isn't a tried and true boxer.

In an interview with TMZ, Woodley made it abundantly clear that he plans to take boxing seriously and that he even wants a second fight in November against someone else. He also realizes there is more money in boxing, which has him excited for the future. "The best thing that's happened in the last 24 hours is I'm smiling that my market value is where it's at," he said.

Woodley also previewed the fight against Paul, claiming that it will actually be quite easy.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

"It's not because he's an easy fight, but because I'm gonna train my ass off and I'm gonna make it an easy fight," Woodley claimed. Of course, as a UFC fighter, Woodley will have to do a lot of training in order to get the boxing muscle memory in his system. Regardless, he is a world-class fighter and he will definitely give Paul the fight of his life.

Let us know who you have winning the bout, in the comments below.

