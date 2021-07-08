Now that another Fast & Furious hit has been released, Tyrese Gibson has already set his sights on his next role. Recently, Tyrese revealed that he's still set to star in the Teddy Pendergrass biopic about the acclaimed music legend. “I just read the script a couple days ago that Lee Daniels and the producer Donald De Line sent me, and I’m shook, it’s really about to happen,” he said.

However, Gibson has continued to make moves and it's reported by Variety that he will star opposite Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood in the forthcoming thriller April 29, 1992.



If the date looks familiar, it's because it was when Los Angeles lit up in riots following the Rodney King verdict. King, a Black man, sent Los Angeles police on a high-speed chase and once he was caught, several White officers were captured on video beating him on the ground with batons, reportedly over 50 times.

The polarizing case was divided the public as many believed it was racially motivated, and while authorities reportedly admitted that excessive force was used, in the end, the officers were found not guilty. Immediately following the reading of the verdict, riots broke out in various parts of L.A. and it would take years for many businesses to rebuild. Some areas of the city are still affected.

April 29, 1992 will reportedly be directed by Ariel Vromen and is slated to be written by Sascha Penn. It's reported that producers plan to release the film on the 30th anniversary of the L.A. Riots next year. Variety reported, "The film takes place on the first night of the riots, centering on a custodian who brings his son to work. The two quickly find themselves in the middle of a heist gone wrong."

Rodney King later passed away in 2012 in an accidental drowning at his home. Will you check this film out once it's released?

