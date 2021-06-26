We just received F9, the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious series, but the actors are already excited about what's to come. It was recently announced that there are only two more films planned for the action-packed film series, and Tyrese Gibson already has a few ideas for his character's storyline. The actor has been portraying Roman Pierce since 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious, and when speaking with HipHollywood, he revealed that he's ready for his character to have a love interest.

“Roman has been single for the last 18 years," said Gibson. "I threw out there not only do I think she is a beautiful sexy woman, but I threw out there Rihanna would be perfect for 'Fast.'"



Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

"Not only is she a bad girl all of her attitude and energy, and I think for the movie premiere she would kill every red carpet there is,” he continued. “Hopefully if she joins the franchise they don’t take my idea and make her someone else’s girlfriend because I’ll be mad as hell."

Tyrese also reportedly told HipHollywood that Fast 10 will begin filming next year but he's keeping himself busy with the forthcoming Teddy Pendergrass biopic. We reported on the film back in February 2019 when it was announced that the actor was set to portray the music legend.

“I just read the script a couple days ago that Lee Daniels and the producer Donald De Line sent me, and I’m shook, it’s really about to happen,” he said. Do you think that Rihanna should join the Fast & Furious franchise?

