Rodney King
- Pop CultureMan Who Filmed Rodney King Police Beating In 1991 Dies From COVID ComplicationsGeorge Holliday, the man who recorded the police attack on Rodney King in 1991, died on Sunday of complications with COVID-19. Holliday, a now 61-year old plumber, had been hospitalized in Simi Valley for over a month. By Vaughn Johnson
- Pop CultureTyrese Signs On To Star In "April 29, 1992" Film About Infamous L.A. RiotsThe film centers around the riots that erupted following the not guilty verdict given to the L.A. officers who beat Rodney King.By Erika Marie