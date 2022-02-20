Tyrese uploaded a video on Instagram, over the weekend, apologizing to the staff at the Ritz-Carlton after he returned from filming while drenched in fake blood and appearing to suffer from various other injuries.

The Fast & Furious actor addressed his explanation to the "woman who works at the front desk."

"You probably thought I just did a drive-by shooting," Tyrese said. "All this hair on my face is fake, and none of the blood is real. I just left a movie set so I was just doing my job. This is me just being in uniform."



Rich Polk / Getty Images

He added while laughing: "I did not hurt anybody. No one's after me. You have nothing to be worried about."

Tyrese is set to appear in the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff, Morbius, which is scheduled to release later this year. He will play Simon Stroud, an FBI agent hunting Michael Morbius.

In addition to his acting career, Tyrese is also working on a new R&B album titled, Beautiful Pain, which he says will be released in 2022.

"Carrying the unbearable pain of this divorce has put me in a dark place and the only way I could get this energy off of me was to confront it," Tyrese recently said of the project.

Check out Tyrese's video apology below.



