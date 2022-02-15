Tyrese’s mother, Priscilla Murray has passed away from complications due to COVID-19 and pneumonia. The singer/actor shared her passing on Instagram. Since the beginning of her hospitalization, Tyrese has been updating friends and family about his mother's condition for the past two weeks.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother This is the saddest moment of my life……..My sweet Valentine just passed away…..,” he wrote alongside a video of him holding his mother’s hand. “From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go……Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother….,” he added.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Tyrese’s mother was admitted to the hospital earlier this month. The Fast and Furious actor shared the initial news of his mother being hospitalized on IG. “My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t even breathe or even eat on her own,” he wrote. “This has been going on all week I haven’t posted [ I’m doing this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help,” he continued.

Prior to her passing, Tyrese gave a shout-out to Kenny G for performing “Forever in Love” during an IG live session for his mother. “Sir @KennyG I am forever indebted for what you just did for my mother and the world!!!! Amen,” he captioned the post. He also gave the saxophonist another “thank you” for his performance following his mother’s passing.





