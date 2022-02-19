The last year has been a whirlwind for Tyrese. Recently, the actor suffered a tragedy after his mother succumbed to illness. He kept vigil by her bedside and shared his emotions with the world, and when she passed, Tyrese received an outpouring of support through his difficult ordeal. Prior to that, back in December 2020, Tyrese and Samantha Gibson announced that they were divorcing and he made it clear that the separation had taken a toll. Earlier this week, he revisited the separation while revealing he's working on new music.

The singer is no stranger to the music industry and on Instagram, Tyrese shared a lengthy video about his forthcoming album. In the caption, he added that Jeezy and Jeannie Mai visited him and listened to what he and his team of musicians were crafting.



Kevork Djansezian / Staff / Getty Images

"[Five] years ago today she said [ I do ] Only lasted 3 years then she sadly unexpectedly said… [ I don’t ]," he wrote. "When my brother Jeezy and his wife pulled up and I watched his wife get emotional some and in-between each song we had to talk openly about every song this was the confirmation on my soul that we’re making raw and transparent magic."

"7 years ago I after my #BlackRoseAlbum I said I would never ever do it again," Tyrese continued. "Carrying the unbearable pain of this divorce has put me in a dark place and the only way I could get this energy off of me was to confront it."

He revealed that Beautiful Pain would arrive sometime this year. Check out his video below and let us know if you're looking forward to this one.