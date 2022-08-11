Tyrese is known for many things like his established acting career and his melodious vocals. However, as of recently, he's been getting attention for his lengthy social media posts. The 43-year-old has had no problem sharing his feelings with his 16 million Instagram followers, but he's currently regretting some of the things he's said.

Back in July, the Fast & Furious actor revealed that he had broken up with his 25-year-old girlfriend, Zelie Timothy. The two began dating in 2020, but ultimately, things turned sour after he tried to settle down and Zelie wasn't ready. Tyrese aired out their relationship issues online and labeled the Instagram model as a "snake" and a "manipulator."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Upon seeing his rant, Zelie still professed her love for him, saying, "After all this, you've made me know that hell is just earth without you... I want you to know how much I miss you and what you mean to me."

Instead of comfort, Tyrese issued annoyance, writing about her once more on his IG. "43 year olds shouldn't try and connect to or relate to 25 year olds," he wrote. "I guess I'm really out here GROWN GROWN and tryna keep up with these youngsters is not my life of my world."

Nonetheless, it seems that the "Stay" singer has had a change of heart. He apologized to Zelie for his posts and offered some kind, positive words. "I publicly came at you [you definitely posted with some choice words towards me first]... But my words were more harsh and hurtful and so for that Zelie I wanna publicly apologize," he wrote.

Zelie saw her ex's post and immediately forgave him, "Mhmmmm... We met each other during the hardest time of both of our lives. I consider you my best friend so I forgive you."

Check out his entire post below.