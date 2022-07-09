After he announced in December 2020 that he and his then-wife were divorcing,Tyrese seemed as if he wanted to reconcile. The Fast & Furious star suggested that if possible, he wanted to keep his marriage intact, but unfortunately for him, that didn't happen. Soon, Tyrese emerged with a new girlfriend, model and influencer Zellie Timothy, and they were putting their romance on display for the world to see.

Tyrese boasted about his new lady and they seemed to be going strong, but this week, he brazenly announced that he and Zelie had broken up. On Instagram, he uploaded a video that showed a young deer being attacked by a snake—symbolic of his relationship's demise.



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

"Stop trying to convince me that your daughter is not a SNAKE," he wrote in the caption. "I just want to be released from this strong devilish allure the sexual seduction of a masterful manipulator who knows how to [ convince everyone that she's not mean of there to KILL YOU ] please God RELEASE ME FROM YIUR STRONG HOLD RELEASE ME I BELONG TO THE KINGDOM....... I have SO MUCH MORE WORK TO DO."

"I am single now and I want everyone to DM have fun with @selietimothy she's verified now and wasn't ready to be married she still wanted to go BIG Zane and live her best life......... I want to get married and settle down and really really NEST and embrace the COMFORTS of this FAMILY AND MARRIED LIFE......... I smoke hookah at home everyday so I don't want to be in your clubs or around your women I want to stay home and be the hard working family man that I am."

He seems to have taken down the post and it doesn't look as if Zelie has reacted, at least not publicly, to the allegations. Check it out below.