Tyler, The Creator's "A Boy Is A Gun" Is One Of The Best Videos Of The Year

Tyler, The Creator is in a special stage of his career.

There's a pretty good chance that in a few years, we'll be looking back on this stage of Tyler, The Creator's career with wide eyes and plenty of nostalgia. IGOR can easily be considered one of the best albums of his entire discography, if not the greatest. The iconic artist is currently on tour with GoldLink and Jaden Smith as they travel around the world, playing some of the most innovative sounds of the entire year. During the lead-up to IGOR's release, Tyler was releasing short clips to preview each song on the album. "A Boy Is A Gun" was one of the first to release and now, the full video has been released.

Nobody should really even be surprised that Tyler just dropped one of the best videos of the entire year. The man is endlessly creative, coming up with some of the most avant-garde ideas in music today. The freshly-released video has already been compared to the cult classic film Call Me By Your Name, and given the imagery that is presented here, that makes a lot of sense. This is as close to the film as you'll get without adding in Timothée Chalamet and a peach.

Watch the beautiful video, directed by Wolf Haley, above and let us know what you think.