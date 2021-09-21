If you know Tyler, the Creator's story at all, you know comedy and brashness are part of his brand and, despite toning down the wild and sometimes crazy antics which seemingly defined the earlier parts of his career, that side still comes out every so often. Whether it's letting everybody know exactly who he is in the most braggadocious way in a Hot 97 interview with Ebro or spitting one of the funniest freestyles rap has heard in a minute with Funk Flex, the comedian inside Tyler, the Creator finds a way to pop out, sometimes in strange ways and places.

Recently, upon realizing he was being filmed while cruising in his 90s BMW M3, Tyler flipped off the camera and seamlessly transitioned to a more sexually-explicit hand gesture which you can see below in a DJ Akademiks Instagram post.

Captioned "@feliciathegoat with a safe driving message in traffic," it's clear to see that Tyler's reaction to seeing the camera on the highway and whoever was behind the camera's subsequent video caption were all in good fun -- and for good reason.

It's not everyday that you pull up on one of the biggest stars in the rap game in traffic and they actually acknowledge you. Whether it was a simple wave or, in this case, Tyler extending an arm out of his driver's side window to flip the bird and depict something else, it was a moment that surely won't be forgotten.

Tyler, who has been mostly quiet since releasing Call Me if You Get Lost a couple months back, has been making more waves lately, too. Producing and rapping on Maxo Kream's "Big Persona," tweeting that fans should have done better protecting Lupe Fiasco and receiving a shoutout from Westside Gunn earlier today, it's looking like Tyler is getting deeper and deeper into his rap bag and it will certainly be interesting to see what happens next.

