Tyler, The Creator detailed what it was like watching DJ Khaled's reaction to Igor land the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019 over Father ofAsahd, in a new interview on Hot 97. Tyler described it as "watching a man die inside."

“Bro that Khaled thing was like, it was fun, it was just watching a man die inside,” Tyler told Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg in the interview. “The weirdo was winning, I was moonwalking in a wig. This n***a had everyone on his album. Everyone."



Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

After Khaled lost the race to number one to Tyler, he referred to Igor as "mysterious shit."

Tyler continued: "For some guy like that to kind of indirectly be like, 'That ain't real rap, that ain't real Black music.' That's what it felt like. And I was like, my n***a, don't do...but I didn’t say nothing, I just let that No. 1 speak. N****’s ego had to deal with that because his whole identity is being No. 1. And when he didn’t get that, that sat with him longer in real-life time than that moment. I moved on.”

"That n***a ego was deflated, he’ll probably never admit," he added.

Check out the full interview below.

[Via]