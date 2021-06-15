Tyler, The Creator Drops Phone Number To Hear New Song Snippet

Tyler, The Creator is taking a different approach with the release of his next studio album. Last week, fans quickly spotted mysterious billboards from Colombia Records reading, "Call Me If You Get Lost" popping up across Los Angeles with a phone number across it. When you called the number, a recorded conversation between Tyler and his mom was played where she expressed how much she loved her son over Tyler's signature production.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Over the past few days, Tyler's continued to keep up the rollout for his forthcoming project, starting with a new snippet that he shared on social media. The accompanying video shows Tyler making out with a girl and driving off before it's revealed that she's Taco's girlfriend.

A brand new snippet has popped up after Tyler, The Creator shared the exact same name that was on the billboard. If you call 1 (855) 444-8888, you can hear a smooth preview of an upcoming record from Tyler's forthcoming effort. The rapper tweeted the number out on Twityter earlier today.

The rapper's recent rollout effort coincided with the announcement of his headlining set at Day N Vegas festival 2021. Tyler, The Creator will also be performing at other major festivals this year including Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

Check out Tyler's tweet below and let us know what you think of the new snippet if you happen to dial in.