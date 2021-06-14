Festival season is back in action. As vaccination numbers go up and COVID cases rapidly decline, we will officially be outside in the months to come. That being said, festival organizers are putting their efforts towards making up for the lost year of 2020 while fans anticipate hearing some of their favorite recent releases live for the first time ever. Hell, even artists are excited to perform their recent releases for the first time, as well.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Day N Vegas 2021 is going all-in with a legendary line-up that includes Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Tyler, The Creator as its headliners. Kendrick Lamar will be performing tracks from Section.80 all the way to DAMN., according to a press release, although there wasn't any mention of a new album.

The festival takes place from November 12th to 14th in Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada. Other artists set to perform at the festival include SZA, Doja Car, Saweetie, Snoh Aalegra, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, YG, Don Toliver, Baby Keem, and many others.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

General admission tickets for the three-day event begin at $399.95 plus fees and taxes. Presale tickets go live on Friday, June 18th at 12 p.m. PST with remaining GA tickets becoming available to the public by 5 p.m. PST.

Check out the full festival line-up below and let us know if you're going to be heading to Vegas for this one.