We've received some major releases in the past few weeks already. J. Cole dropped The Off-Season,Lil Durk and Lil Baby finally released their collaborative album, and this Friday, both Migos and Polo G will be dropping. The months ahead will likely unveil even bigger projects from some of our favorite artists. One of them potentially being Tyler, The Creator.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Earlier today, fans discovered a new billboard popping up in Los Angeles with Columbia Records logo on it. The billboard reads, "Call Me If You Get Lost" with the phone number 1-855-444-8888 underneath. The phone number leads to an automated recording of what fans pointed out to be Tyler, The Creator, who recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Goblin, and his mom having a conversation. Well, mainly Tyler, The Creator's mom detailing her love for her son over the Odd Future frontman's production.

"His daddy fine, I'm fine. What you thought?... Bitch, what you mean? He got his looks from me! You better tell this hoe. This my n***a, though. My ride or die. I'll kill a mothafucka over this one right here, n***a. I'll stand in front of a bullet, on God, over this one," she's heard saying in the clip. "I walked up on teachers, principals, mommas, kids, I don't give a fuck. Am I lying?"

"You have no reason to," Tyler responds.

On top of the relatively obscure billboard, fans quickly pointed out that Tyler, The Creator's averaged one album every two years. IGOR dropped in 2019 so it seems that a new album is on the way. Check out the snippet below.