It's looking like Tyler, The Creator is indeed kicking off a rollout, as speculated after a new billboard surfaced with the title Call Me If You Get Lost. A phone number was also included on the billboard, leading to a pre-recorded conversation between Tyler and his mother. Suffice it to say, fans quickly concluded that a new Tyler album was on the way, and today the Grammy winner has come through to tease some new music yet to come.

Tyler took to Twitter to share a clip, one in which he spends several seconds locked in a passionate embrace with a dog-walking woman. He swiftly departs without a word, mere moments before the woman's boyfriend -- played by Odd Future alumni and Dave co-star Taco -- steps into frame.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Though initially suspicious, Taco ultimately decides to look the other way and carry on with date-night as originally planned. As the clip ends, Call Me If You Get Lost once again appears, furthering the notion that we're looking at an album title.

The fact that his caption reads "Side Street" may very well suggest that Tyler is gearing up to release a single, so keep your eyes peeled for that. Perhaps we'll see "Side Street" as soon as this coming Friday, though that's purely speculative. Either way, he's already landed on an aesthetic for the project, unsurprising given Tyler's flair for visuals Check out the teaser below, and sound off if you're excited for a new Tyler, The Creator album.