It's been a series of wins for Tyler, The Creator this year. After winning the Grammy for Best Rap Album for Call Me If You Get Lost, the rapper/producer reached a new feat in his career among post-pandemic tours. According to Billboard, Tyler's Call Me If You Get Lost tour brought in $32.6M. The 32-city trek now marks the highest-grossing post-pandemic hip-hop tour. Right behind Tyler's recent stint is J. Cole's The Off Season tour and 2021's Millenium Tour with Omarion, Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Ashanti, and more.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tyler's tour, which included openers Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown, kicked off on February 8th and ended on April 8th. The two-month trek saw Tyler hitting American and Canadian cities in support of his latest project.

The two cities that brought in the most loot were Los Angeles and New York. In L.A., Tyler and friends shut down the Crypto.com Arena and brought in $1.6M from 14,757 ticket sales. Meanwhile, his two dates at New York's MSG brought $2.9M. On average, Tyler brought in about $1.2M per night with upwards of 12,200 tickets sold.

On top of the massive win from his tour dates, his latest album is likely going to return to the top spot on the Billboard 200. Recent reports indicated that the vinyl release of Call Me If You Get Lost helped boost sales with another 59,000 units.

If you didn't get the chance to check out Tyler on tour, check out our review of the concert right here.

