Tyler, The Creator is on a roll. Fresh off his major success of taking home Rap Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, the 31-year-old has headed back out on his Call Me If You Get Lost tour, accompanied by Vince Staples, Kali Uchis, and Teezo Touchdown.

As Complex reports, during a recent show in Portland, Oregon, Tyler took a moment to get some things off of his chest from up on stage, giving us insight into how he named his 2021 release.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The California native began by explaining that, following the arrival of 2019's Igor, he "noticed how much rap music changed [he] and his friends' lives," and wanted to take some time to brag about the things that are important to him.

"When I sat Call Me If You Get Lost, I don’t mean when you don’t know what to do. I mean when you call me, I want you to be telling me the shit that you on, the shit that you doing," the "Yonkers" rapper told the crowd.

"You out in the world getting lost doing your shit. I don’t want n*ggas calling me like, 'Oh, I'm sad, I don't know' — no, f*ck that. Call me and let me know that you on your shit ’cause I’m on my shit, and maybe we can get on that flight and meet up and see what the f*ck we on. That’s what I meant by that."

Elsewhere during the Oregon show, Tyler spoke on the impact that DJ Drama's Gangsta Grillz series has had on him, even inspiring some of his earlier work with Odd Future, before giving flowers to Q-Tip, whose 1999 Amplified album inspired his most recent work.

"[Q-Tip] was the weird backpack n*gga that put this album out where he was like, 'Hey y’all, don’t get it twisted. I’m f*cking whoever, I’m driving whatever, I’m doing whatever. Without that album, Call Me If You Get Lost wouldn’t exist, so thank you Q-Tip for setting the blueprint."

