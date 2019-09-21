Tyler, The Creator's a Grammy-nominated artist who's secured a number of RIAA-certified plaques for selling millions of copies of some of his hottest songs. The 28-year-old's also got an impressive fashion empire consisting of his Golf Wang looks that never lacks on dropping off bold, colourful collections of clothes fit for every season. Among his other accolades, we now see that the 28-year-old has a magic touch when it comes to certain animals.

As per Tyler's recent Instagram shares, it's clear that while he's on the road for his Igor tour he's picked up a few friends along the way in the form of a squirrel, duck, bee, and beetle.

A while back when Tyler caught up with Zane Lowe to discuss his Igor album, he stated how he didn't have pets growing up as a child. "It's crazy, things really point back to your childhood. I didn't have a pet, so this car could blow up, I could get another one. I don't have to take care of things," he said when discussing his ways and how it affects music.

"I wasn't trying to be cool. It's no 'Who Dat Boy'...It may seem repetitive, but that's kinda what life is," he added of his fire album. "Everybody wake up in the morning and brush they goddamn teeth."