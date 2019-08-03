Tyler, The Creator's latest Converse x Golf le Fleur sneaker collection is set to launch on Saturday, August 3. Dubbed the "Color Block" Pack, the collection consists of two, white-based colorways of the low-top Converse One Star silhouette.

In addition to the "Racing Red" colorway shown in the IG post embedded below, the kicks will also be available in a "Kelly Green" motif.

Both of the Golf le Fleur One Stars are built on white leather uppers, with their respective namesake color handling the rubber midsole, as well as the Golf le Fleur branding throughout the silhouette. Meanwhile, the brand's familiar all-over floral pattern adorns the sole.

The kicks will reportedly release alongside a range of French Terry apparel, inspired by archive Converse athletic wear. Look out for the "Color Block" collection to drop on August 3 via Converse.com and Golf Wang.com.

Converse x Golf le Fleur One Star "Color Block"/Golf le Fleur