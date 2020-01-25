Tyla Yaweh Taps Wiz Khalifa & Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong For "High Right Now Remix" Video

The star-studded video even features appearances from Big Sean and Post Malone.

It's one thing to get a sample cleared, but it's a whole different vibe when you get the artist you sampled from to actually join you for the music video. That was the case for Tyla Yaweh when he was able to nab Billie Joe Armstrong of the iconic rock group Green Day for the remix to his Wiz Khalifa-assisted new single "High Right Now."

Similar to how SZA got the actual Drew Barrymore to appear in her music video for "Drew Barrymore," Tyla successfully was able to convince Billie Joe to join him for a toke or two (or five!) as he laments about the joys of being lifted off that green while a sample of Green Day's hit single "Boulevard Of Broken Dreams" plays as the instrumental. As an added bonus, not only is Wiz in the mix as well but the guys are also joined by none other than Big Sean and Post Malone. Neither of the latter guys drop a verse, but their presence at the party is enough to make it a fun-filled visual experience.

Watch the video for "High Right Now Remix" by Tyla Yaweh and Wiz Khalifa above, and listen to the original version on Yaweh's debut album Heart Full of Rage, available to steam right now.