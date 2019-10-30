Last night, Tyga kicked off his special Halloween festivities in Los Angeles, inviting a slew of friends and fans to celebrate the end of October with him at one of Hollywood's hotspots. The rapper announced last week that he would be hosting a string of events at Yamashiro, a restaurant overlooking beautiful Hollywood Boulevard. The night would be titled Mamacita of the Dead, promoting his new single of a similar name. It all kicked off on Tuesday evening and went on until the wee hours of the morning and throughout it all, Tyga was unrecognizable in his insane costume. You've just got to see it.



Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Going right along with the theme of the night, T-Raw showed off his extremely impressive outfit, including some stellar face paint, long grey braids, a top hat, and formalwear. The Day of the Dead-inspired night brought tons of the singer's fans into the beautiful spot, which continues tonight with another run. We wouldn't blame Tyga if he rocked the same get-up fro another night but, knowing how choosy Hollywood can be with their Halloween costumes, it wouldn't be all too surprising to see him switch things up.

Where does Tyga rank on your list of favorite costumes this year? In related news, check out Ciara and Russell Wilson's shtick for this year!