Tyga has been with the likes of Kylie Jenner, Blac Chyna and many more during his time in the spotlight and it looks like he may be onto another one since he's been spotted on a date with Spanish model, Cindy Kimberly. The couple was spotted heading into Beverly Hill's La Scala restaurant and even left together, according to The Daily Mail.

While we can't confirm any romantic happenings, Tyga being spotted with a new gyal is something to be noted since it's not very often he steps out with a woman by his side. Cindy shot to fame in 2015 when Justin Bieber shared an image of the former part-time nanny to Instagram, writing "OMG who is this." The post had agencies calling her name where she was quickly got signed at 17, leading her to become a sought out model who now has 5.4 million followers.

Tyga rarely talks about dating life and exes but last year he took credit for making Kylie more relevant than she would have ever been. “You need black people to fuck with you cause you need culture,” he said about the beauty mogul. “I had a lot to do with all that.”

We'll see how Tyga and Cindy play out or if they're simply just friends.