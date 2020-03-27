It's already started to happen. The sunshine burns the eyes a little bit more. The Netflix menu is starting to become an old friend. Underwear is feeling more optional than necessary. Menial tasks have become the centerpiece of a given day. This is quarantine life, a life we are all experiencing as one. Even artists like Tyga, once known as hip-hop's reigning ass-connoisseur, an extroverted young bachelor hellbent on sowing his wild oats by any means necessary. Coronavirus prevention measures do not discriminate.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

As such, T-Raww is as bored as the rest of us. True, his mansion may be a playground unto itself, but that doesn't mean he hasn't already exhausted any and all options. It's no wonder the antics have begun to sink in. Late last night, Tyga hit his home studio to reflect on his current state of affairs, whipping up a banger tentatively titled "Bored In The House." To emphasize said boredom, he made sure to accompany the snippet with a playful video revealing his quarantine blues in action.

What's strange about the whole thing is -- the song actually kinda goes. Maybe it's just the quarantine talking, but I think Tyga is onto something with this one. Perhaps he oughta release the full version while we're still on collective lockdown. Who knows what type of antics-fuelled mayhem can go number one in this delicate climate?