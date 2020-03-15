Tyga & Megan Thee Stallion Get Kinky In "Freak" Visuals

Tyga and Megan Thee Stallion brought the BDSM scene to our screens in the visuals for their raunchy track, "FREAK."

Tyga and Megan Thee Stallion are clearly not afraid to get freaky on camera. The two of them joined forces recently to deliver their collab, "FREAK," and the raunchy rappers did not hold back. To say the single, which samples The Black Eyed Peas' "My Humps," is explicit would be an understatement. With lyrics like, "swallowin' the meat, mmm, tell me if it's sweet," it was required that the visuals matched the uncensored energy of the song.

Tyga and Megan set the X-rated scene with an abundance of freaks, with no shortage of BDSM imagery. The ass-shaking is plentiful, as are the allusions to certain NSFW acts. The video really peaks when we see Megan, decked out in latex, leading a man into her sex dungeon on a leash. Meg goes full dominatrix, implementing some signature bondage moves. While her sub is chained to the bed in the red-tinted room, Meg twerks all over him, whipping him and pulling on his collar.

The tricks don't stop there, though. Near the end of the video, we're treated to an aerial acrobatics show, embodying the circus connotations of the title term. To some degree, the video seems to be paying homage to the Marvel superhero, Blade, as Tyga is dressed like the half-vampire in a long leather jacket and sunglasses in certain shots. The freaks in attendance also show off their fangs as they take a bite into their victims' necks. Give the graphic video a watch and be transported into a world of liberated freakiness.