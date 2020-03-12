Featuring on Tyga's new song "Freak" tonight, Megan Thee Stallion is taking the title of the record and morphing into the freakiest kind of woman around. In her latest Instagram upload, the star promotes the new song by dressing up in a skin-tight latex look, emulating a dominatrix, and offering the camera a very sultry eyeline match.

With chains on her body holding her tiny outfit in place, Megan Thee Stallion may have just revealed her hottest look yet. The Houston-bred rapper wears a black latex bodysuit with sleeves, cut out to show off her toned stomach and her thick thighs. Fans have started commenting on the post, praising the recording artist for her figure and wishing that they too could pull off such a risky ensemble.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Freak" comes out tonight, marking the latest musical contribution from Megan Thee Stallion. She's fresh off the release of her new project SUGA, which was nearly blocked by her record label after experiencing some challenging disputes. Things appear to be working out in her favour though, promoting the extended play heavily and even creating a dance challenge to go along with it.

Take a look at the video below and let us know your thoughts on this Megan Thee Stallion look.