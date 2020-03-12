Megan Thee Stallion & Tyga Deliver Audio Porn On "Freak"

It's impossible to deny that global morale has been waning of late, but luckily we've got Megan Thee Stallion and Tyga joining forces to tip the scales. In many ways the pairing was inevitable. One loves shaking asses, one loves witnessing asses shake. Both can rap with a high level of charisma and have no qualms about conjuring fantasies on wax; in other words, aural sex.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Such is indeed the case on their first-ever collaboration, the aptly titled "Freak." Right off the bat it becomes clear what matter of debauchery is in store, with a sultry sample from Black Eyed Peas' notorious "My Humps" steering the ship into paradise. You already know that the young smut king T-Raww is coming equipped with those raunchy bars and in that department he doesn't disappoint. "Make her say please," raps Tyga, over the track's minimalist production. "Like a lolly, lick it till it's clean." Clearly, he's not one of those people who chomp the final remnants of their lollipop.

As for Megan, she's already proven capable of matching wits with any would-be lothario. "Freak" is no exception. "Big ghetto booty, bougie, choosy,

ain't giving up the pussy for a dinner and a movie," she declares, advising that traditional wooing routes are all but futile. Should you seek to win over Thee Stallion, one must meet her halfway. Stream "Freak" now, available in select international markets; the full song hits this midnight.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I need a freak, bounce to the beat

Freak ho, tell me what to eat

Freak girl, tell me where to sleep

Swallow on the meat, hmm, tell me if it's sweet

I like a freak, do it in the car lit, cum on the seat

Do it in the dark, I don't even wanna see