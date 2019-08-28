One thing that everyone has in common, regardless of their tax brackets, is the awkwardness experienced when running into your ex. Back in 2014, Tyga and Kylie Jenner reportedly began their romance when he was in his mid-twenties and she was 16 or 17-years-old. After her 18th birthday, the pair were more public with their romance, and in 2017 they broke up.

A year after the split, Kylie gave birth to her daughter Stormi and has been living a life of luxury with her Grammy-nominated beau Travis Scott. However, the rich and famous often keep the same circle of friends and associates, and according to TMZ, Kylie and Tyga ran into each other while celebrating mutual friend Sofia Richie's birthday in Las Vegas over the weekend.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Everyone was at Sapphire's Club, a popular strip club in Sin City. Kylie was there with friends and without Travis when she ran into her ex. Tyga reportedly stopped by the gentleman's club after he performed at JEWEL Nightclub inside the ARIA Resort & Casino. The pair apparently engaged in a polite, yet brief, conversation before Kylie took off early. Everyone else reportedly partied until the early morning hours.

Meanwhile, Sofia Richie, Lionel Richie's daughter, has been enjoying her 21st birthday celebrations. Her boyfriend, 36-year-old Scott Disick, recently gifted her with an Aston Martin DB11, a ride that at a minimum set Disick back $200K. Must be nice.