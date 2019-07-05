Before Kylie Jenner became a billionaire make-up mogul and before Tyga started to get back into his hitmaking form, the two were romantically involved for years. Tyga has gotten a lot of flack for his relationship with the reality star and, considering she was still underage when they first hooked up, the general public has a reason to be wary of their bond. Nowadays, T-Raw can be spotted hanging out with Kylie lookalikes on a regular basis while Kylie is cooped up with Travis Scott and their one-year-old daughter Stormi. During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, Tyga was asked about his experience dating Kylie and he wasn't at all pleased that the question got brought up. In fact, he shut it down nearly immediately after it was asked.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

California rapper Tyga was a guest on Good Morning Britain this week when one of the hosts tried to dive a little deeper into his relationship with Kylie Jenner. At first, the artist came up with a polite response when he was asked "what it was like" dating another celebrity. He shook his head with a big smile on his face before giving a generic answer but when they tried to follow up, he abruptly switched the topic. "Nah. I don’t want to talk too much about it. You know what I'm saying?" said the rapper.

At least Tyga tried to brush off the questions in a respectful manner. Others may have just ended the interview then and there.

