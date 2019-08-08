It's been a year since NPR shared Mac Miller's beloved Tiny Desk Concert, in which he played cuts off his last album, Swimming. The video was widely circulated after his passing, as it captured the late artist's exquisite musicality and all the heart he put into his craft. Vince Staples also paid tribute to his friend by playing the full set on screen at the end of his FM! tour shows.

While most Tiny Desks feature artists playing multiple tracks, Ty Dolla $ign went to the NPR offices for the sole purpose of commemorating his departed friend by playing a beautifully stripped-down rendition of their collaborative track, "Cinderella", off of Mac's 2016 album, The Divine Feminine. Ty Dolla was backed by the same band that Mac performed with in that very spot, which includes bassist, Thundercat, and pianist, Cory Henry. The whole group was noticeably shaken up at the end of their performance, taking a moment to soak it all in while a protracted applause lingered in the background. During an extended instrumental outro, Ty Dolla $ign thoughtfully shouted out Mac's family and fans.

Ty Dolla and Thundercat have both been candid about how important Mac was to them and that power can be felt when watching them hug at the end of the clip. We miss you, Mac.