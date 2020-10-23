Ty Dolla $ign Sees Ghosts With Kid Cudi Collab "Temptations"

Ty Dolla $ign has officially flipped the script on his new album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, a project that finds the guest appearances coming to him in droves. And while there are plenty of notable collaborations to sift through -- including Post Malone, Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat, Quavo, Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch -- one of the most intriguing tracks arrives by way of the Kid Cudi-assisted "Temptation." Intriguing if only due to Cudi's relative elusivity.

Over a bouncy instrumental fueled by synthesizers evocative of eighties dancefloors, Ty Dolla slides through with the confidence of a practiced melodist. As per usual, he's got seduction on the mind, spitting some game with no intentions of settling down. "So it's fuck your feelings, girl, I'm single for the night," he prefaces. "Girl, I'm cool off you, I might pull up on the next bitch." Evidently, Kid Cudi proves to be a far more amendable wingman, offering a more romantic option in contrast. "Know my lovin' here for you, yeah," sings Cudi. "Call me up, say you thinkin' 'bout me heavy / You ain't gotta ask me twice, you know I'm muhfuckin' ready."

Check out the understated yet still very much infectious duet between Ty Dolla and Kid Cudi right now -- are you feeling the full album?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Even though I got options, still trippin' on you

I got choices on choices, still ain't over you

You know I'm picky, I'm just seein' what I like

So it's fuck your feelings, girl, I'm single for the night

