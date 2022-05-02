Is there anything that Ty Dolla $ign can't do? In the midst of his own incredibly successful musical career, the 40-year-old recording artist has announced the start of his executive journey along with the launch of his own label, EZMNY Records in collaboration with Motown.

As Billboard reports, the "Spicy" hitmaker shared the good news today (May 2nd) while also revealing that his first signee is none other than producer-singer-songwriter Leon Thomas, who is known for creating tracks for the likes of Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Drake, and Chris Brown, among others.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

"Leon’s talent was just a higher level from every other singer or producer that I was hearing," Ty Dolla explained to the outlet. "The fact that he was doing everything himself from playing bass to working Logic and Pro Tools [was amazing]. From the first song I heard, I knew he was one of them ones."

While he has plenty of flowers to give, the California-born artist received praise of his own from the executives at Motown. "As a prolific songwriter, producer, and all-around creative, Ty is a craftsman who continues to showcase new depths of his artistry," CEO and chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam wrote in a statement.

"We’re looking forward to this partnership with EZMNY Records and presenting their first artist Leon Thomas."

Vice President of A&R Shawn Barron added, "Cementing this partnership with my longtime friend Ty is a dream come true. We’ve created so many huge moments together and are on the verge of even more with Leon and his incredible talent."

Thomas is due to share new music this spring – tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on him and other EZMNY Records artists.

[Via]