Usher, as well as a handful of other celebrities such as Adam Lambert, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley and former NFL linebacker Shaun Philips, all fell victim to a burglary heist put on by a realtor. According to Variety, Jason Emil Yaselli has been accused of encouraging his accomplice Benjamin Ackerman to attend homes open to the public for viewings to then steal valuables.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The publication details how Benjamin stole from a total of fourteen homes from December 2016 to August 2018. The merchandise he stole was sold and the money was then used to pay off his credit card. Jason was arrested on Wednesday and is being held on a $1.7 million bail while Benjamin was re-arrested last week and after pleading guilty he's being held on a $1.2 million bail.

Both suspects have been charged with "32 counts of money laundering, 12 counts of residential burglary, two counts of burglary with a person present, two counts of identity theft, one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering." Benjamin and Jason are accused of stealing more than $500,000. TMZ reports that the criminals are facing 31 years behind bars each.