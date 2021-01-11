On Sunday night, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan confirmed their romance with some adorable Instagram photos.

Followers of both accounts seemed to be very receptive to the stunning couple, but Twitter took the new relationship a bit less seriously. Some noted that Lori would essentially be the blueprint for the typical “women in their 20s” tweets…

And, well, they weren’t wrong.

Others made predictions about the future of Harvey's relationship with Jordan, the "sexiest man alive."

However, a lot of people also brought up Lori's father Steve Harvey, especially because he literally wrote the book on what Lori is doing: living her best life. His book, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man: What Men Really Think About Love, Relationships, Intimacy, and Commitment was published in 2011, and a lot of people are making quick (and hilarious) comparisons after Lori's relationship announcement.

Others are simply praising Harvey for her commitment to being a bad bitch.

But, of course, many just took the new relationship as an opportunity to make jokes.