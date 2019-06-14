The 13th of June marks the day Beyonce gave birth to her adorable baby twins two years ago, Rumi and Sir. The time seems to have flown as these two turn TWO; first of their names and billionaire heirs to the Carter throne, the Carter twins shattered the whole entire internet on their birthday and added another official holiday to the Beyhive's calenders.

Two months after welcoming the twins, Jay-Z explained the meaning behind their unique names in an interview on Tidal, saying: “Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter,” Proud papa Jay is referring to Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi, a 13th-century Persian poet. As for their son's name, the father of three explained, “Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir.” Those of you who are familiar with Beyonce's fiercely loyal fanbase, the Beyhives, will not be surprised to learn that said fanbase took to Twitter to (oftentimes, humorously) wish the twins a happy birthday as if they were their own, because hey, any child of Beyonce's is a child of theirs, right? Check out some tweets below.

The news comes on the same day Own TV released an interview with Queen Bey from when they had caught up with her behind the scenes of her mother's Wearable Art Gala where she talked about the importance of the event, saying that's it's special because it's "one of the only red carpets I get to do with my family," and how it "means even more to share this experience and culture of The Lion King with my mother and my family."